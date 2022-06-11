Seeyond Sells 506 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Seeyond reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.38.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $303.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.02 and its 200-day moving average is $412.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

