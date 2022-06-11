Seeyond Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Shares of MS opened at $77.40 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

