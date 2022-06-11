Seeyond Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Seeyond lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 2,031.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 863,117 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.23. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

