Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 198.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,535 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 23.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 177,209 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tenable by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tenable by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.62.

TENB stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.76 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at $11,254,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,611,468 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.