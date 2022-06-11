Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.57% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN opened at $39.24 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

