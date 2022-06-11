Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Upwork by 2,444.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,226 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $37,576,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $8,493,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Upwork by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 797,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 404,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.85. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $56,373.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,787.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,917 shares of company stock worth $1,039,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

