Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.35% of Allegiant Travel worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after buying an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.67.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $131.13 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.18.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

