Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 16,760 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Heska worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 30.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 46.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.20.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $91.47 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $82.92 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.82.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Heska Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

