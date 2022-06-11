Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 7,219 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.