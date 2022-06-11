Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ITT worth $16,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ITT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ITT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 830,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,850,000 after acquiring an additional 70,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.89. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

