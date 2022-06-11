Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 183,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on KO. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.
Shares of KO stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $266.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.
Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.