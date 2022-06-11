Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 15,004 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,004 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.19% of Onto Innovation worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 953.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 709,745 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 350,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,033,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 647,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,520,000 after buying an additional 112,539 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

