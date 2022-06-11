Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 4,024 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,400.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 579,311 shares of company stock valued at $61,874,135. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

