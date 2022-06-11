Sei Investments Co. Buys 215,676 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snap were worth $62,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Snap by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Snap to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

