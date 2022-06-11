Sei Investments Co. Buys 39,252 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,252 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $55,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $149.67 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.51 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

