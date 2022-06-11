Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,712,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,195 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 4.70% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $1,674,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.19 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

