Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,484 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $43,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

