Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $49,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 366,610 shares of company stock worth $55,740,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $149.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.58. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.73 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

