Sei Investments Co. Has $47.98 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $47,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 41,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,209,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $273.23 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $269.47 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.45.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

