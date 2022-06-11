Sei Investments Co. Has $52.76 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Cigna worth $52,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,233,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 7,038.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 239,864 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 261.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 321,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 232,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Cigna by 24.5% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 875,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,145,000 after acquiring an additional 172,377 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $253.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.99. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.38.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.