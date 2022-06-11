Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,741 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Graco worth $54,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

