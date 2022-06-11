Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,540 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of CubeSmart worth $42,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.