Sei Investments Co. Sells 192,225 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 192,225 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,847,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $450,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.
In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.