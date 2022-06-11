Sei Investments Co. Sells 43,646 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of CF Industries worth $45,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.97.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.