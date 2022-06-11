Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

MCRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MCRB opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $298.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.46. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 533,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.