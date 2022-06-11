Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $295.30

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 295.30 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.57). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.63), with a volume of 2,808,421 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 341.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 295.94. The firm has a market cap of £788.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

