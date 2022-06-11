ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CEO Thomas A. Broughton Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,131.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $76.43 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $97.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

