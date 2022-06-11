Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Canoo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Canoo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

