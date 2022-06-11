Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,066,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $77.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXRH. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

