Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,815 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,243 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 2,566,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,229,000 after acquiring an additional 715,109 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after acquiring an additional 621,394 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NCLH opened at $13.16 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

