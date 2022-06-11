Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,502 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,586 shares of company stock worth $1,742,021. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.