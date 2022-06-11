Seven Eight Capital LP Has $660,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,706 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.09.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

