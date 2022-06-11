Seven Eight Capital LP Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,063 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.09% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after buying an additional 2,353,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 351,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 483,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

