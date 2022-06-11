Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $832,000 in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,075,000 after acquiring an additional 85,638 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,168,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,466,000 after acquiring an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

