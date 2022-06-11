Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 6,999 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,928,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 130,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 889.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,989 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMG stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

