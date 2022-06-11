Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

CSGP stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

