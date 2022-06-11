Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

