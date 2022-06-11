Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

