SFI Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 4.3% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $41.13 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.