SFI Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $31.75 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

