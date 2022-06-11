SFI Advisors LLC Invests $2.41 Million in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

XAR opened at $104.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $99.76 and a 12 month high of $136.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40.

