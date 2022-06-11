SFI Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $7.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.