SFI Advisors LLC Takes $338,000 Position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

