Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMED shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

NASDAQ SMED opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $392,437.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.