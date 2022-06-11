Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shelf Drilling stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Shelf Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Get Shelf Drilling alerts:

About Shelf Drilling (Get Rating)

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.