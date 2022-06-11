Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Drops By 98.0%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.5267 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

