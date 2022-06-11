Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Drops By 98.0%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.5267 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

