Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Decreases By 88.1%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the May 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
OTCMKTS:DTNOF remained flat at $$1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110. Dno Asa has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.
Dno Asa Company Profile
