Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Decreases By 88.1%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the May 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS:DTNOF remained flat at $$1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110. Dno Asa has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.

