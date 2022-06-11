Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Expands By 415.4%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 415.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. Ferrovial has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several research firms have commented on FRRVY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($32.26) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €36.00 ($38.71) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

