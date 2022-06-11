Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Grows By 200.0%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $26.56.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.