Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Grows By 783.3%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jardine Matheson stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $65.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.47%.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

